Ilika (LON:IKA) Price Target Cut to GBX 260

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ilika from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

IKA stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 146.50 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 504,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,531. The company has a market capitalization of £203.69 million and a P/E ratio of -57.44. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 56.40 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.51.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

