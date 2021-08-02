Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $252.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.38.

ITW stock opened at $226.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $182.54 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,043,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,404,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after buying an additional 178,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

