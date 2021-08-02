Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $268.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.81.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $226.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $182.54 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,661.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,318,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,083,000 after buying an additional 18,221,359 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,423,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2,939.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,752,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,722 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,471 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.