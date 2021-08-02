Illuvium Price Reaches $247.82 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 69% higher against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $247.82 or 0.00641816 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $157.32 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00100656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,799.59 or 1.00484633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.00853459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,824 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

