ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $148,057.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $256,735.09 and $148,057.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,366,328 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

