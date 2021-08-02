IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMXCF remained flat at $$1.37 on Monday. IMAX China has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79.

IMAX China Company Profile

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three groups: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and New Business Initiatives and Other.

