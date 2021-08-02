imbrex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $324.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $77,576.05 and approximately $324.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, imbrex has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About imbrex

REX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

