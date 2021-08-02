IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 2,070 Price Target at Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

Shares of LON:IMI traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,732 ($22.63). 579,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,714.10. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

