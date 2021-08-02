IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$47.10 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.