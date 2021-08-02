ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

