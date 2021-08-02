ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
