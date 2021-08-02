ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ImmunoGen worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

IMGN stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

