ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 8% After Strong Earnings

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price rose 8% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 25,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,117,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18.
About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
