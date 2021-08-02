ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Up 8% After Strong Earnings

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price rose 8% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 25,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,117,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

