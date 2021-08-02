Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.42

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 68892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $759.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Immunovant by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

