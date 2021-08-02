Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Trading Up 3.1%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, HSBC lowered Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Imperial Logistics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68.

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and distributorship services. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.