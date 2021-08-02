Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Up 2.2%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78.

About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

