Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2163 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by 36.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 195,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,296. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.