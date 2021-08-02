Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. 4,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 743,959 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 684,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 626,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 277,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

