Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMO. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.12.

TSE IMO traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,415. The company has a market cap of C$25.09 billion and a PE ratio of -64.37. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

