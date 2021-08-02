Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMO. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.12.
TSE IMO traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,415. The company has a market cap of C$25.09 billion and a PE ratio of -64.37. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
