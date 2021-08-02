Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impinj in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

PI stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

