Incent (INCNT) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $855,793.52 and approximately $21.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00102662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00138524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,621.75 or 1.00140898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00846900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

