Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $19.28 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.47, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.39.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

