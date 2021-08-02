Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $19.28 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.47, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.39.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
