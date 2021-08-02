INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $67.55 on Monday. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $521.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDT. began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

