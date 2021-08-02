Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.
IFNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
