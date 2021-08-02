Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

