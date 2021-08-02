Infinera (INFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Infinera alerts:

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.91 on Monday. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.