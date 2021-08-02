Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

Get Informa alerts:

INF traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 494.80 ($6.46). 1,758,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 519.73. The company has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a PE ratio of -6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.