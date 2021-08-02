Information Services Group (III) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ III opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price target on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

