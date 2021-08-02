Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Ares Management Corp Purchases 3,185,039 Shares

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 516,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $294.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IEA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $25,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $8,203,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 384,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $4,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

