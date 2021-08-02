Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ingevity in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Ingevity stock opened at $84.94 on Monday. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.