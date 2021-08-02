Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

INTI stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

