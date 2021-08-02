Ink Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $151.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $643,866.07 and approximately $151.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00061066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00812775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00095935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.