InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.45 million.InMode also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.010 EPS.

InMode stock opened at $113.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $117.39.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INMD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

