InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.45 million.InMode also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.010 EPS.
InMode stock opened at $113.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $117.39.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
