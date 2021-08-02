Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. CSFB lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.93.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$21.75 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -62.88%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

