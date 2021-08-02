Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $88.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.53 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.56.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $249,719.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,221.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

