Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Shares Down 0.5%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 1,124 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.