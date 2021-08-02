INO COIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $620,232.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $952.24 million and approximately $620,232.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for $5.29 or 0.00013680 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.00805632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00094789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00040724 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.