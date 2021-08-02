Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of INOV opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

