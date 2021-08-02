Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INO stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

INO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

