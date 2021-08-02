InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Shares Down 4.2%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) shares dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 6,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 30,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $62.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a negative net margin of 39.83%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

