Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inseego by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inseego by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSG opened at $8.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $895.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

