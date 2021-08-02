Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $23,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,648. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Ault Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Ault Global by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ault Global by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ault Global by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

