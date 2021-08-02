Insider Buying: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $14,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MNKD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.98. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $8,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,336,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 1,817.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 989,768 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.