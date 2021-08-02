Insider Buying: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Joseph W. Adams acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $208.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 34.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

