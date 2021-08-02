Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells 17,850 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $551,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.22. 15,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,582. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $39,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

