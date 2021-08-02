Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Insider Sells 2,939 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) insider John Lunger sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $10,521.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. 250,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $556.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

