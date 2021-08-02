Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 18 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,719.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,553.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

