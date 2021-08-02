Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells 356,152 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GOOG traded up $15.37 on Monday, hitting $2,719.79. 850,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,518. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,559.51. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

