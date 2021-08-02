Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 304,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,985. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

