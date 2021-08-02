Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,079,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44.

CARG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. 934,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,607. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $63,430,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

