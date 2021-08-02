Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells 7,252,632 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,106. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -81.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 791,099 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

