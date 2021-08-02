Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider Sells 2,616 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.77. 1,587,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.39. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

